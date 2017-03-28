Overtime with Fraser Davidson

In episode 10 of Overtime, Dan chats with @Fraser Davidson—an award-winning motion graphic designer and animator and one of the founding members of Cub Studio. Cub Studio has worked with big name clients like ESPN, the NFL, BBC, and more. Fraser and Dan discuss the recent resurgence of the GIF, Fraser’s creative process and how he started Cub Studio, and a behind-the-scenes look at a few of Fraser’s recent motion graphics.

