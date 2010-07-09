Neven Mrgan

Bucket icon

Neven Mrgan
Neven Mrgan
  • Save
Bucket icon icon
Download color palette

It always feels weird drawing my own version of an ancient metaphor. There's a whole lot of fun in this one so I didn't want to overthink it. I was unsure about the little "tongue", but it's fun!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Neven Mrgan
Neven Mrgan

More by Neven Mrgan

View profile
    • Like