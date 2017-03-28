🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The first design I created for Cerebral Brewing. Dark Galaxie just so happens to be my favorite of their core beers.
The creative brief was simply to take inspiration from the technical illustrations found in old science textbooks. It has been a fun challenge to develop a style for their labeling that is inspired by those incredible etchings.