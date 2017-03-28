Zach Minard

Dark Galaxie

Dark Galaxie
The first design I created for Cerebral Brewing. Dark Galaxie just so happens to be my favorite of their core beers.

The creative brief was simply to take inspiration from the technical illustrations found in old science textbooks. It has been a fun challenge to develop a style for their labeling that is inspired by those incredible etchings.

Posted on Mar 28, 2017
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
