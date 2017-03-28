Fremox

Jack In The Box - my upcoming tool test !

Fremox
Fremox
  • Save
Jack In The Box - my upcoming tool test ! outline box jack tool script 2d head character rigging experiment after effects
Download color palette

An animation I created entirely in AfterEffects with shape layers... with the help of my upcoming tool !
The only property I manually keyframed here is the motion of the Box on its Y position (4 keyframes only !!!) ; all the secondary motion were automatically computed thanks to the expressions generated by my tool !

Stay tuned if want to know when my tool will be released :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2017
Fremox
Fremox

More by Fremox

View profile
    • Like