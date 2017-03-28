Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dorian Colin

App Arteo Museum

Dorian Colin
Dorian Colin
  • Save
App Arteo Museum city interface first shot design app ios mobile museum application ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi ! Here is my first shot, thanks to @Julie Benhaïm for the invitation :)
Arteo is an application to find nearby museums and get informations about it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2017
Dorian Colin
Dorian Colin
Brand Designer at Aircall.

More by Dorian Colin

View profile
    • Like