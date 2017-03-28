Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Tass, logo designer

OMG / Oh My Guide! logo design

OMG / Oh My Guide! logo design omg fluid lines flowing flow g m o letter mark monogram word mark logotype flat 2d geometric vector icon mark symbol logo design logo pubs bars clubs restaurants local businesses crowd-sourced reviews users
Logo design proposal for a new app, OMG / Oh My Guide! which will publish users ratings and reviews about local places, restaurants, clubs, etc.

A letter mark colorful blends dynamic animated gif logo design symbol by alex tass still
Rebound of
A letter mark, dynamic colorful blends, logo design icon [GIF]
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
