Laundry app concept for designer and developers

Use case: (Sleeping designers and developers in weekends )

This app was created based on my personal experience

This app is specially designed for designer and developers who don't go outside for laundry in weekends.

Features:

Track the laundry boy location

Rate the laundry

Message and phone

Select the specific detergent for your cloth

We can make an express delivery

We don't need to go out to give they will come and pick up the dress

Charge will vary based on the material

We can especially give only for iron

Everything is home delivery pick and delivery

We came monitor off or expense in laundry

I'd appreciate your point of view

Be sure to check the attachment

