Laundry app concept for designer and developers

Use case: (Sleeping designers and developers in weekends )
This app was created based on my personal experience
This app is specially designed for designer and developers who don't go outside for laundry in weekends.
Features:
Track the laundry boy location
Rate the laundry
Message and phone
Select the specific detergent for your cloth
We can make an express delivery
We don't need to go out to give they will come and pick up the dress
Charge will vary based on the material
We can especially give only for iron
Everything is home delivery pick and delivery
We came monitor off or expense in laundry
I'd appreciate your point of view
Be sure to check the attachment
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
