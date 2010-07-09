Phil Coffman

Distribution - Updated

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
Distribution - Updated website knockout flash
Download color palette

Tidied up the stream, edited colors, and enhanced the callout for which orb this is.

350924addf57836bd36c6e29690adfeb
Rebound of
Distribution
By Phil Coffman
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Design & 3D

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like