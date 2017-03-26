3 dribbble invites to give away!!!

Hi everyone :)

3 Dribbble invites are waiting for amazing designers, I hope they will enjoy Dribbble as much as I do. Has thanked everybody since extremely continuously to my support, love you all and take care.

I will announce the winners on 30 March.

Good luck!

----------------------------------------------------------------

Updated - The three winners are:

Giuseppe Vash Croce , Ramil Sultanov ( Waiting for him to send me the dribbble profile ) and Hiro Kawakami.

----------------------------------------------------------------

And I want to intro something about this shot, as we know the vertical list is a form of layout that we use to display information, and it is very efficient for us to browse content, but how about the horizontal list? It is interesting to note that in a given situation, the horizontal list is able to separate the screen space to display more useful content.

