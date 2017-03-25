Jay Wilkins

Samson Smokers BBQ

Jay Wilkins
Jay Wilkins
  • Save
Samson Smokers BBQ bbq logo brand branding logo animal canine junkyard junk barbecue hungry illustration alabama cook food fire grill bbq smoke pipe dog
Download color palette

Samson, a junkyard dog and mascot of Samson Smokers, using discarded parts to build unique BBQ smokers.

Jay Wilkins
Jay Wilkins

More by Jay Wilkins

View profile
    • Like