Johny vino™

Myshop - Filtering microinteraction

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
Myshop - Filtering microinteraction johnyvino product navigation mobile header app ecommerce sorting interaction filtering animation
Download color palette

Micro interactions exploration for filtering.

I'd appreciate your point of view
Be sure to check the attachment

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like