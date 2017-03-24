Ryan Smart

Wolfy

Ryan Smart
Ryan Smart
  • Save
Wolfy vector logo flat branding illustration wolf
Download color palette

Final logo for an engineer. He was looking for something sleek, simple, and minimal. A pack of wolves later, we struck gold. Enjoy!

Wolf concept
Rebound of
Wolfness
By Ryan Smart
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2017
Ryan Smart
Ryan Smart

More by Ryan Smart

View profile
    • Like