Social Feed

I created my first scheduled Cron job to cache these Tweets. This was something I would have never attempted if it wasn't for Perch's great twitter app documentation. :)

Also being used here is a relative dates jquery plugin and a great #/@ tag to links converter.

I'd like to thank Mr. Drew Wilson for his email support years ago, he showed me how to use regular expressions to get those #/@ tags working the way I wanted. He's a machine!

Posted on Dec 2, 2011
