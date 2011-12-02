Social Feed

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created my first scheduled Cron job to cache these Tweets. This was something I would have never attempted if it wasn't for Perch's great twitter app documentation. :)
Also being used here is a relative dates jquery plugin and a great #/@ tag to links converter.
I'd like to thank Mr. Drew Wilson for his email support years ago, he showed me how to use regular expressions to get those #/@ tags working the way I wanted. He's a machine!