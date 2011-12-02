Ryan Brock / personal logo

Ryan Brock

Just finished my new portfolio site with a logo treatment sans imagery -- sometimes simpler is better! Check it out and let me know what you think!
www.ryanbrock.com

Posted on Dec 2, 2011
