Web Template Layout Buttons - Free PSD

free psd layout buttons template design user interface ui clean modern
Here's a little ui free psd, some nice little layout buttons. I use designed these for using with web templates I sell to allow users to click between different layout styles in the same template, very useful so I thought I'd share :)

Enjoy: http://bit.ly/tSNEnV

Posted on Dec 2, 2011
