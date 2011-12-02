Alex Tass, logo designer

Your games / Jocurile tale gaming portal logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
letter mark monogram t j games browser flash java online rocket portal
Browser based games portal (flash & java online games).
Rocket done from the j and t letters.

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
