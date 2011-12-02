Alex Tass, logo designer

Don't mind me TV video production logo design

Don't mind me TV video production logo design tv video production company kansas city missouri us usa creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom made custom orange red
Don’t mind me TV is a video production company from Kansas City, Missouri.

