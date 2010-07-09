Ovan

I flipped the switch...

I flipped the switch... website magenta
I flipped the switch, couldn't wait any longer. Leaving on a holiday very soon, so I wanted to get something out. This gives me a few weeks to fine-tune it in my head ;-)

There's only 1 page without any scripting for now, all the bells and whistles will come later.

Feedback is of course appreciated.

Posted on Jul 9, 2010
