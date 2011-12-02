Jesse Hora

17 Maze

Yeah, that is a dog bone in the middle of a topiary maze. The crazy things clients want you to come up with... and yes, the maze actually works.

Rebound of
Topiary Maze Sketch
Posted on Dec 2, 2011
