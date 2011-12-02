Andrew Harrison

Recipients (again)

Andrew Harrison
Andrew Harrison
  • Save
Recipients (again) email recipients slider
Download color palette

Slightly longer than five-minute version – this one is actually coded using the JQuery UI Slider. Not done with it yet.

4504c489260afe1087d43da188d67b31
Rebound of
Recipients
By Andrew Harrison
View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2011
Andrew Harrison
Andrew Harrison

More by Andrew Harrison

View profile
    • Like