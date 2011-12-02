Matt Lawson

Nightsound Studio "production reel" icon set

Nightsound Studio "production reel" icon set icons symbol record sound orbit tree ring circles blue
Developed this icon set for a recording studio's production reel/promotional sampler. The four, which represent (L to R) elements of the studio: production, engineering, distribution, and artist development/growth. They're an expansion on the existing icons used in their logo which include four phases of the moon. Still not sure what the album design will look like from here though... How do these read to you all?

Posted on Dec 2, 2011
