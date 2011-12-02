Russell Pritchard

Final Logo

Final Logo
So this is the final result of my logo for this app I am prototyping for a design class. I have yet to make an app icon and am not really sure how this is going to "translate" to a digital medium. Any and all feedback is welcome!

Rebound of
Farmers Market App (WIP)
Posted on Dec 2, 2011
