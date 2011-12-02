Evan Kosowski

UpperNinety

Evan Kosowski
Evan Kosowski
  • Save
UpperNinety logo type typography lightning upper ninety texture
Download color palette

Working on a logo for a men's web-zine.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2011
Evan Kosowski
Evan Kosowski

More by Evan Kosowski

View profile
    • Like