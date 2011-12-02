Kristin Williams

christmas village.

Kristin Williams
Kristin Williams
  • Save
christmas village. christmas village trees snow
Download color palette

Work in progress:

This is a Christmas present for my dad, who has always been in love with the tiny village he has set up underneath the family Christmas tree for as long as I can remember.

I decided to turn it into a real village through an illustration, and give it to him on Christmas.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 2, 2011
Kristin Williams
Kristin Williams

More by Kristin Williams

View profile
    • Like