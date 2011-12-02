Adam Johnson

Flatland Brewing Co.

Flatland Brewing Co. savannah ga beer brewing fbc flatland logo design branding wip
Intial branding for Savannah brewery in the making. Things I tend to incorporate: shadows (use of depth) and texture. Let me know what you think, critique. Cheers!

Posted on Dec 2, 2011
