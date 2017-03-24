Manoel Andreis Fernandes

Icon Design - Daily UI - #005

Icon Design - Daily UI - #005 icon ux ui daily
Just a quick design for an app icon with a notification. Digital payment, maybe?

Posted on Mar 24, 2017
Manoel Andreis Fernandes
UX/UI Designer
