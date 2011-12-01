Brad Renner

Scrapbook Page christmas illustration
I was asked by the talented girls over at We Love To Illustrate to participate in their monthly give away. This month was a downloadable Holiday themed scrapbook page. Stop over there and check out all of the other fab pages. You can download a high-res version at their blog - www.welovetoillustrate.com/

