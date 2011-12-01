Matt Opsahl

This isn’t a day spa - no grooming in the park

dog park illustrations illustrator
Illustration for a series of 18x24 "Park Tip" signs to be placed in an soon-to-be-built off-leash dog park.

"This isn’t a day spa - no grooming in the park" reads the caption for this sign.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
