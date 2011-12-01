King Kong

King Kong
King Kong
Metal Button button metal button metal aluminium
My first shot! Thanks to Hyuk-in Kim for the invite! Looking forward to hearing everyones thoughts and suggestions. Follow me @sabrisuby for updates.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
