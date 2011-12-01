Adam

I've always been a bit scared of drawing icons, but the project i'm currently working on has a real need for them due to a highly complex UI with very restricted space. Pleased with how these came out.

The 'monitor' icon (3rd from right) adapted from Drew Wilson's fantastic Pictos set (http://pictos.drewwilson.com/).

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
