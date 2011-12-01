Julio Ramos

Trading Company

Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Hire Me
  • Save
Trading Company compass logo design brand identity
Download color palette

One of the initial concepts on a logo design project.that I am working on. Feedback and comments are welcome

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Julio Ramos
Julio Ramos
Brand identity designer & illustrator
Hire Me

More by Julio Ramos

View profile
    • Like