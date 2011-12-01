Leon David Perkin

e-CBD Graphics

Leon David Perkin
Leon David Perkin
  • Save
e-CBD Graphics
Download color palette

Service Separator boxes. Thinking of boosting the contrast on hover. Experimental graphics at this stage but wondering if this is an effective way to display services in an alternate way to a typical ul li.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Leon David Perkin
Leon David Perkin

More by Leon David Perkin

View profile
    • Like