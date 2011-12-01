Darold J. Pinnock

Logo Sketch

Darold J. Pinnock
Darold J. Pinnock
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Sketch logo concept design sketch asaph typography
Download color palette

A logo I'm working on for a band.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Darold J. Pinnock
Darold J. Pinnock
Brand Identity Designer & Calligrapher
Hire Me

More by Darold J. Pinnock

View profile
    • Like