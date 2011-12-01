Matt Gentile

Detailed UI Kit

Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:24

This is the UI Kit I said I was going to release. It includes check boxes, a loader, sliders, on/off switches, buttons and more! Everything is all vector, so you can re-scale this to any size if needed. This also includes a Photoshop PSD like always, Enjoy :)

