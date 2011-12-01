Tyler Paulson

We Are The Dark Horses

We Are The Dark Horses switchfoot lyrics league gothic type music
Took a break today to make something just for the fun of creating – it's a mix of lyrics from Switchfoot's album Vice Verses, definitely my favorite record of 2011.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
