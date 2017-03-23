Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brooke Condolora

*Mystery* Storybooks Night Spread

Brooke Condolora
Brooke Condolora
  • Save
*Mystery* Storybooks Night Spread illustration book design storybook book scandinavian art indie game game burly men at sea
Download color palette

Spread from the storybooks designed for our folktale adventure game Burly Men at Sea. More on the books here, if you're curious!

Brooke Condolora
Brooke Condolora

More by Brooke Condolora

View profile
    • Like