World War Z Cover

World War Z Cover
My cover design for World War Z.

Unlike any horror book I've read before, World War Z is eerily realistic. Positioned as an oral history of the zombie war, the book is made up of short interviews with various people from around the world as they recount their experiences to the author. It's an awesome book which I highly recommend.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
