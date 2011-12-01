World War Z Cover

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My cover design for World War Z.
Unlike any horror book I've read before, World War Z is eerily realistic. Positioned as an oral history of the zombie war, the book is made up of short interviews with various people from around the world as they recount their experiences to the author. It's an awesome book which I highly recommend.
See it larger here: http://www.mattroeser.com/#2367235/World-War-Z