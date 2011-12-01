Amin Sattani

Wireframe UI Design for iPhone game

Amin Sattani
Amin Sattani
  • Save
Wireframe UI Design for iPhone game iphone wireframe application ios trivia design iphone app ui design iphone game
Download color palette

Wireframe for the iPhone Trivia game/application.

Amin Sattani
Amin Sattani

More by Amin Sattani

View profile
    • Like