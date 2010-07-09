Pavel Ciorici

Invite

Pavel Ciorici
Pavel Ciorici
  • Save
Invite dribbble invite
Download color palette

I really wanted to become a Dribbble member, so I created this poster, later to be converted into a website.

But, suddenly, DannyOutlaw, whom I thank very much, invited me on this website.

P.S. Thanks for inspiration to Davy Kestens

You can see the poster in full view here: http://ciorici.com/dribbble.png

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Pavel Ciorici
Pavel Ciorici

More by Pavel Ciorici

View profile
    • Like