Paul Rodriguez

iPB-Nexus app

Paul Rodriguez
Paul Rodriguez
  • Save
iPB-Nexus app app itunes ui ipad music guitar amp pedal knob switch black audio
Download color palette

Here's a preview of the iPB-Nexus app for the iPad I designed for DigiTech, available now on the iTunes app store for free!! Download, check it out, and please offer any and all feedback. http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ipb-nexus-by-digitech/id443514398?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Paul Rodriguez
Paul Rodriguez

More by Paul Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like