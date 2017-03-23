Home Budget Feed Animation

Hi guys!

They say time is money so we won't waste ours and will hurry to show you another shot for Home Budget. It is an application designed in terms of Tubik UI Fridays and allowing users to manage their expenses and incomes, creating the extended database for tracking financial flows and changes getting comprehensive stats. Today's shot continues the set of animations for the app and shows interaction with the feed of financial operations for the current day. Don't miss the updates, a new animation is coming soon!

