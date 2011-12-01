Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Gun

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Gun icon icons illustration gun pistol
Download color palette

I hope Rogie and Tim don't mind me rebounding. They're such a huge inspiration.

94f87716f09869eb1c28561bf9ff0f8b
Rebound of
Epic Armory: Weapon 02
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like