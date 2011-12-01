Torgeir Sollid

Ornamental Experiment

I 'm experimenting with a lot of different ornamental compositions, inspired by the fabolous plates in Ernest Haeckels "Art Forms in Nature".

Keen to find out what you associate with this.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
