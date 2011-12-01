Logo Myholidaybreak

Doug Harris

This logo is designed for a fun travel agency. The concept of this design is to show how with My Holiday Break you have a great time from daylight to sunset with your vacation being a memorable one. The Sun also is designed to have that hidden meaning with having "The Sun" point to the Break which start at MY to focus on how when your travel through My Holiday Break it's My Break.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
