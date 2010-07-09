Kshiraj Telang

20100708 Wolverine

Kshiraj Telang
Kshiraj Telang
  • Save
20100708 Wolverine character illustration sketch drawing
Download color palette

Hi all,

Thanks to the new followers for subscribing to my dribbble.

Here's a Wolverine sketch I did last night. A larger version is uploaded on my blog-post: http://kshiraj.blogspot.com/2010/07/wolverine.html

I hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Kshiraj Telang
Kshiraj Telang

More by Kshiraj Telang

View profile
    • Like