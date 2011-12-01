Today you have a great chance to learn the secrets of creating a real illustration. This artwork belongs to the series of illustrations called “Hanami” which will be participating in the illustration competition for a children’s book. “Hanami” is Japanese for “festival of enjoying cherry blossoms.” The “Hanami” series has been created by Catherine Dedova (great vector artist). In this tutorial, she will share the secrets of her skills with us. This tutorial will be useful for all vector fans, from beginners to professionals. Yoy can read it here http://vector.tutsplus.com/tutorials/illustration/magical-vector-landscape/