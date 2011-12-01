Kirsten Cassidy

Bunnyfuzzweb baby bunny illustration print design
Many thanks to Sydney Therese for the fur adding technique.
A congratulations card for a friend who just had his 4th baby.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
