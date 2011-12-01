Chris Hönninger

So You Think You Can Get Invited?

Yep, that's right.

Do you think you have what it takes to be a kickass dribbbling rockstar?

If you do have what it takes, or know of someone, please follow these steps:
- follow me on Twitter: @crozer
- tweet me ONE 400x300 shot of the best you can do

I will announce the winner of this first Dribbble Invitation via my Twitter account, so stay tuned! And please, spread the word - I really wanna get a mind-destroying artist in here.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
