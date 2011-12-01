So You Think You Can Get Invited?

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yep, that's right.
Do you think you have what it takes to be a kickass dribbbling rockstar?
If you do have what it takes, or know of someone, please follow these steps:
- follow me on Twitter: @crozer
- tweet me ONE 400x300 shot of the best you can do
I will announce the winner of this first Dribbble Invitation via my Twitter account, so stay tuned! And please, spread the word - I really wanna get a mind-destroying artist in here.