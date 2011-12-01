Kemie Guaida

Bellota

Kemie Guaida
Kemie Guaida
  • Save
Bellota typeface font typography design sans serif cute
Download color palette

Basic glyph shapes done. Lots of tweaking, extended characters, spacing, kerning, phew.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Kemie Guaida
Kemie Guaida
Digital designer: UX, illustration, type

More by Kemie Guaida

View profile
    • Like