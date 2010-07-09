Kyle Sollenberger

Date-Time Slider Updates

Kyle Sollenberger
Kyle Sollenberger
  • Save
Date-Time Slider Updates slider
Download color palette

Moved the "Done" button to the far right.
Reduced priority on the "Today" button

Video - http://iamkyle.com/sandbox/scheduler.mov

910bfb22386535f06f07e345f6ab04f6
Rebound of
Date/Time Selector
By Kyle Sollenberger
View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2010
Kyle Sollenberger
Kyle Sollenberger

More by Kyle Sollenberger

View profile
    • Like